Swift (groin) is listed as active Sunday at Baltimore.

For a second week in a row, Swift operated with a cap on his practice reps due to a groin injury and entered the weekend listed as questionable. On Saturday evening, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Swift was expected to play Sunday, which has come to pass. Swift is coming off back-to-back 100-yard rushing performances in which he combined for 36 touches for 313 yards from scrimmage and two total TDs. Considering the Ravens have given up the seventh-most YPC (4.7) to opposing running backs this season, he has a prime opportunity to keep up his recent hot streak Week 8.