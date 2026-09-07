Swift (abdomen) returned to practice Monday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Swift left practice last Thursday with abdominal cramps, but he's fine and will be good to go for Sunday's season opener against the Panthers. In addition to Swift, Kyle Monangai (knee) returned to practice Monday for the first time since hyperextending his knee Aug. 16. Swift is a locked-in fantasy RB2 to open the 2026 campaign, while Monangai makes for an ideal bench stash in Chicago's elite offense. Roschon Johnson will bring up the rear of the depth chart as the Bears' RB3.