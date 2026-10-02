Swift (knee) was a full participant in Friday's practice and doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Swift didn't practice Thursday due to a knee injury, which coach Ben Johnson chalked up Friday to the running back "still feeling the effects" from Monday Night Football, per Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. After an uncapped session to end Week 4 prep, Swift is in the clear for Sunday's contest, looking to resume the 20.7 touches per game that he's handled through three contests this season.