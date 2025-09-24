Swift was limited in practice Wednesday due to a hip injury.

After he operated with a cap on his reps last week due to a quad issue, Swift was able to suit up this past Sunday against the Cowboys and turn his 16 touches into 78 yards from scrimmage. He did cede seven touches to rookie RB Kyle Monangai, while Roschon Johnson again stuck to special teams. In any case, Swift's status will be monitored as the week continues, and Friday's practice report will reveal whether or not he enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's game at Las Vegas.