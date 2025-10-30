Swift (groin) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice.

For the third week in a row, Swift is on the Bears' injury report with a groin issue. He's proceeded to play through the issue in both of the team's last two games, but Swift's availability for this Sunday's game in Cincinnati may be in more peril now that he's failed to practice in any fashion Wednesday and Thursday. What Swift is able to do in Friday's session will go a long way in determining his status heading into the weekend.