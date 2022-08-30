Houston-Carson is one of five safeties the Bears placed on their 53-man roster, according to the team's official site.
With Eddie Jackson and rookie Jaquan Brisker expected to hold down the top-two safety spots, Houston-Carson will likely see snaps in a rotational role. Unless Jackson or Brisker miss time, Houston-Carson can be expected to have inconsistent IDP value.
