Bears' Dion Sims: Not practicing Wednesday
Sims (concussion) did not practice Wednesday, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports..
Sims continues to nurse a concussion suffered during Chicago's win over the Bills in Week 9. It remains to be seen whether the veteran tight end will suit up for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Vikings, but considering that Sims hasn't caught a pass since Week 1 his availability is unlikely to impact the Bears' offense one way or another.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Things have been going well for Mitchell Trubisky in his second season, but that could come...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Fantasy players are hoping Corey Davis and Marquez Valdes-Scantling can continue their recent...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
It hasn't been quite the season we've hoped for from Alex Collins or Dalvin Cook, but Jamey...
-
Latest news: Bell stays home
Le'Veon Bell chose not to report on Tuesday. Heath Cummings breaks down everything you missed...