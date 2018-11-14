Sims (concussion) did not practice Wednesday, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports..

Sims continues to nurse a concussion suffered during Chicago's win over the Bills in Week 9. It remains to be seen whether the veteran tight end will suit up for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Vikings, but considering that Sims hasn't caught a pass since Week 1 his availability is unlikely to impact the Bears' offense one way or another.

