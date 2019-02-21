Bears' Dion Sims: Officially sent packing
Sims was officially released by the Bears on Thursday, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.
This was the clear way to go for Chicago given the $6 million in cap relief Sims' release provides -- not to mention the significantly underwhelming return on investment he provided when healthy. There could be a modest market for his services somewhere out there this offseason for teams in need of blocking from the tight end position.
