Sims (concussion) was placed on injured reserve on November 17 and ended the season with two catches for nine yards in eight games played.

Sims primarily served as the Bears' blocking tight end while Trey Burton did most of the work as a receiver. Sims will go into the last year of his contract in 2019, but he could struggle to overtake Adam Shaheen as the Bears' second tight end.

