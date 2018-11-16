Sims (concussion) has been ruled out for Week 11's contest against the Vikings, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Sims will miss his second-straight game with this concussion. The Michigan State product was unable to practice in any capacity this week. When Sims was playing, his role was very limited. Sims hasn't logged more than 20 offensive snaps in four games and hasn't been targeted in three.

