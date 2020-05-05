Dion Sims: Announces retirement
Sims has officially announced his retirement from the NFL via his Twitter account.
Sims last played for the Bears and was released in the 2019 offseason. That did not stop him from attempting to find a new landing spot, but ultimately nothing panned out. As a result, he is officially hanging up his cleats. The Michigan State product was a fourth-round draft pick by the Dolphins in the 2013 NFL Draft. He will end his career with 91 receptions for 888 yards and nine touchdowns.
