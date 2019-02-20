Dion Sims: Release imminent
Sims is expected to be released by the Bears, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.
This was an obvious decision since Sims' release saves $6 million in cap space with less than $400,000 in dead money. After an unproductive 2018 campaign in which he caught just two of four targets for nine yards in eight games, Sims may not be in store for a very lucrative contract this offseason, but that's not to say he shouldn't have a problem finding a new home as a blocking specialist.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best landing spot for Antonio Brown
If Antonio Brown is going to be on a new team in 2019, it better be one of these with a great...
-
Flacco to DEN: Does it matter?
What will trade acquisition Joe Flacco mean for the Broncos in Fantasy?
-
Hunt's outlook in Cleveland
Cleveland native Kareem Hunt will get a second chance with the Browns — but does it mean he'll...
-
Ranking nine new offensive coordinators
From long-time schemers to first-timers, the outlooks for the league's nine newest offensive...
-
How Zac Taylor will impact Bengals
Zac Taylor hasn't been around the NFL game very long and has barely more than one season's...
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII