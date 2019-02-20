Sims is expected to be released by the Bears, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.

This was an obvious decision since Sims' release saves $6 million in cap space with less than $400,000 in dead money. After an unproductive 2018 campaign in which he caught just two of four targets for nine yards in eight games, Sims may not be in store for a very lucrative contract this offseason, but that's not to say he shouldn't have a problem finding a new home as a blocking specialist.