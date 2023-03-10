The Bears agreed Friday to acquire Moore and four draft picks from the Panthers in exchange for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Along with Moore, the Bears will receive the Nos. 9 and 61 overall picks in this year's draft, a 2024 first-round pick and a 2025 second-round selection. Moore, who caught 63 passes for 888 yards and seven touchdowns in 17 games for the Panthers in 2022, should serve as Chicago's top wideout this coming season, while Carolina is now in position to take a quarterback first overall next month.