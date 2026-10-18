Moore (shoulder) is listed as inactive Sunday in Las Vegas.

After sitting out a Week 5 overtime win at the Rams, Moore managed just one limited practice (Friday) this week, and he donned a red non-contact jersey while doing so. Per Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic, Moore again didn't log much activity during pregame warmups for a second straight week, forecasting another absence was likely. With Moore's status now clarified, Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman and Joshua Palmer (shoulder) should earn most of the WR reps in the Bills offense in Week 6.