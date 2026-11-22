Moore caught eight of 10 targets for 91 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-9 win over the Dolphins.

Moore's four-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter gave him his first multi-game regular-season touchdown streak since Weeks 15 and 16 of the 2025 campaign with the Bears. He briefly left the game later in the first half to have his knee looked at but promptly returned and ultimately reached the 90-yard threshold for a second consecutive game while leading the team in targets. Barring a setback with his knee on a short week, Moore should continue to work as Buffalo's top wide receiver Thanksgiving night against the Chiefs.