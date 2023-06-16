Bears QB Justin Fields said Thursday that his chemistry with Moore has "come on quickly" in recent weeks, ESPN's Courtney Cronin reports.

Moore called the connection "a work in progress" at the start of OTAs in May, two months after the Bears traded for him as part of a deal that sent Carolina the No. 1 overall pick. It sounds like he and Fields have made progress this spring, with the QB mentioning Thursday that he's been impressed by Moore's ability to recognize different coverages. The 26-year-old wideout joins an offense that was last in the league for pass attempts and passing yardage last year, but there's hope for a big step forward with Fields entering his third pro season after the Bears added Moore and rookie OT Darnell Wright (10th overall pick) this spring.