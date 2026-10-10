Moore (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Rams, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

Moore was able to participate in Saturday's practice in a limited capacity after being sidelined for the first two sessions of Week 5 prep, and that's enough for the veteran wide receiver to draw the questionable tag for Monday night's contest. Joshua Palmer (shoulder) has already been ruled out, so if Moore is also sidelined, then Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman would operate as the top wide receivers for Buffalo.