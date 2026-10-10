Moore (shoulder) was on the field for the start of Saturday's practice, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Moore was a non-participant in each of the Bills' first two practices of the week, so it's a positive sign for him to be on the field for Saturday's session. The Bills' injury report following practice will provide clarity on Moore's status for Monday night's road game against the Rams, and if the veteran wide receiver cannot play, then Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman would serve as Buffalo's top wide receivers, with tight end Dalton Kincaid also in the mix for more targets from quarterback Josh Allen.