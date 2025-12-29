Moore (illness) had one reception on four targets for seven yards in Sunday's 42-38 loss to the 49ers.

Moore was able to suit up for Sunday Night Football despite carrying a questionable tag due to an illness. Fantasy managers didn't benefit much from his presence in the lineup after the starter finished with a 25 percent catch rate. Moore was coming off two of his better games of the season prior to Sunday's dud, so there is hope for a bounce-back performance against the Lions once he is fully recovered in Week 18.