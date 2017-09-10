Play

Bears' Jerrell Freeman: Enters league's concussion protocol

Freeman entered the league's concussion protocol following Sunday's game, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Freeman didn't meet with the media following the loss, so there is little public information known, other than that he's in concussion protocol. We should get a clearer idea of how long he'll be sidelined in the coming days.

