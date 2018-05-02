Freeman announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday via his personal Twitter account.

Freeman, who was released by the Bears in February, spent six years in the NFL and produced 598 tackles, 20 sacks and eight forced fumbles in 70 career games. His relatively short tenure was due to his late entrance into the league, as Freeman spent three years in the Canadian Football League after going undrafted out of Division III's Mary Hardin-Baylor in 2008.