Jerrell Freeman: Retires from NFL
Freeman announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday via his personal Twitter account.
Freeman, who was released by the Bears in February, spent six years in the NFL and produced 598 tackles, 20 sacks and eight forced fumbles in 70 career games. His relatively short tenure was due to his late entrance into the league, as Freeman spent three years in the Canadian Football League after going undrafted out of Division III's Mary Hardin-Baylor in 2008.
More News
-
Bears' Jerrell Freeman: Gets cut by Chicago•
-
Bears' Jerrell Freeman: Reinstated from suspension•
-
Bears' Jerrell Freeman: Suspended for PED violation•
-
Bears' Jerrell Freeman: Hits IR with pectoral injury, concussion•
-
Bears' Jerrell Freeman: Injures pec in addition to concussion•
-
Bears' Jerrell Freeman: Enters league's concussion protocol•
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...