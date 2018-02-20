The Bears released Freeman (concussion/pectoral) on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Freeman led the Bears in tackles in 2016 despite missing four games after violating the NFL's performance-enhancing-drugs policy, but the inside linebacker endured a nightmarish 2017 campaign both on and off the field. The 31-year-old was lost for the season after tearing a pectoral muscle and suffering a concussion in the opener and was later busted for a second PED violation in October, netting him a 10-game suspension that will carry over for the first two weeks of the 2018. Shortly after the suspension, Freeman acknowledged that he's suffering from memory loss and is uncertain if he plans to continue his career. With the Bears unsurprisingly parting ways with the veteran, his time in the NFL could be over.