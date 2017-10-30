Bears' Jerrell Freeman: Suspended for PED violation
Freeman (pectoral, concussion) has been suspended 10 games for a repeat violation of the NFL's policy on PEDs, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Already on injured reserve with a torn pectoral, Freeman won't get a paycheck for the final eight games of the season, and he'll then have to miss the first two games next year. This ends any chance he might've had to return from IR, and it could prompt the Bears to release him after the season.
More News
-
Bears' Jerrell Freeman: Hits IR with pectoral injury, concussion•
-
Bears' Jerrell Freeman: Injures pec in addition to concussion•
-
Bears' Jerrell Freeman: Enters league's concussion protocol•
-
Bears' Jerrell Freeman: Tallies 110 tackles in 2016•
-
Bears' Jerrell Freeman: Tallies nine stops in Week 16•
-
Bears' Jerrell Freeman: Activated from exempt list•
-
Watson, Collins, Smith-Schuster star
Heath Cummings vows to never doubt Deshaun Watson again, and wonders if we should say the same...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Collins, Anderson
A few select running backs and wide receivers will draw plenty of eyeballs off waivers heading...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...