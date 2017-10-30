Bears' Jerrell Freeman: Suspended for PED violation

Freeman (pectoral, concussion) has been suspended 10 games for a repeat violation of the NFL's policy on PEDs, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Already on injured reserve with a torn pectoral, Freeman won't get a paycheck for the final eight games of the season, and he'll then have to miss the first two games next year. This ends any chance he might've had to return from IR, and it could prompt the Bears to release him after the season.