Freeman's (concussion/pecotoral) completed his 10-game suspension and was officially reinstated Monday.

Freeman received the 10-game ban in late October for a repeat violation of the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy and was able to serve the suspension while he remained on injured reserve due to a season-ending torn pectoral muscle in addition to a concussion. Though Freeman is under contract with the Bears through 2018, there isn't any guaranteed money left on his deal. If the Bears elect to release Freeman this offseason, it's possible he has played his last NFL game, as the linebacker acknowledged shortly after the suspension was handed down that his career could be over following his latest head injury, according to Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com.