Bears' Luther Burden: Doesn't practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burden (concussion) didn't take part in Wednesday's practice.
Burden didn't return to this past Sunday's loss at Baltimore after being concussed early in the third quarter. He was joined as a non-participant Wednesday by fellow WRs Rome Odunze (heel), DJ Moore (hip/groin) and Olamide Zaccheaus (knee). Burden himself will need to gain clearance from an independent neurologist in order to have a chance to play Sunday at Cincinnati, but a DNP to begin Week 9 prep isn't exactly a great sign for upcoming active status.