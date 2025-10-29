Burden (concussion) didn't take part in Wednesday's practice.

Burden didn't return to this past Sunday's loss at Baltimore after being concussed early in the third quarter. He was joined as a non-participant Wednesday by fellow WRs Rome Odunze (heel), DJ Moore (hip/groin) and Olamide Zaccheaus (knee). Burden himself will need to gain clearance from an independent neurologist in order to have a chance to play Sunday at Cincinnati, but a DNP to begin Week 9 prep isn't exactly a great sign for upcoming active status.