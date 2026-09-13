Burden caught all five of his targets for 63 yards and added two yards on his only carry in Sunday's 59-37 win over the Panthers.

In the highest-scoring Week 1 game in NFL history, Burden didn't make a huge impact but did the most he could with the targets he got. The Bears' running game was the engine of the offense in this one -- six of their eight TDs came on the ground -- and that balance will tip toward the pass-catchers sooner or later. Burden will look for more volume in Week 2 at home against the Vikings.