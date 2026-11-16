Burden (concussion) was spotted participating in the Bears' unofficial practice session Monday, AllCHGO.com reports.

Burden was diagnosed with a concussion after making a late exit in the Bears' previous game Nov. 8 against the Buccaneers, but he appears to have made some progress through the five-step protocol since Chicago went on bye for Week 10. Though head coach Ben Johnson hasn't confirmed that Burden has cleared the protocol, if the wideout is deemed a full participant Wednesday in the Bears' first official practice session of Week 11, it would be a strong sign that he's trending toward playing Sunday against the Saints.