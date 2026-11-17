Burden has cleared concussion protocol, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Burden's status was up in the air for a bit with the Bears going on bye immediately after he sustained a concussion in Week 9, but he was spotted getting some work in with his teammates Monday, and head coach Ben Johnson confirmed a day later that he has been cleared of any symptoms. The Bears will officially update Burden's status when they release their first injury report of the week Wednesday, but barring a setback he appears on track to suit up in Week 11.