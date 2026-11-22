Burden caught two of three targets for 10 yards and added three yards on his only carry in Sunday's 21-13 win over New Orleans.

It was the worst performance of the season for Burden, who suffered a concussion in the Bears' last game in Week 9 but used a bye week to clear the protocol and avoid missing any additional time. The second-year wideout saw his three-game scoring streak come to an end, and on the season he sports a 51-654-4 line on 69 targets through 10 contests. Burden will look to bounce back in a potential Week 12 barn burner against the Lions.