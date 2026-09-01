Coach Ben Johnson said Burden (groin) will participate in Tuesday's practice, Zack Pearson of BearReport reports.

After suffering a groin injury during an Aug. 8 practice, Burden was expected to be sidelined for about one month, putting his availability for Week 1 in question. Since then, he missed the Bears' entire preseason slate but returned to individual drills last Wednesday, so his ability to remain on the practice field this week generally is a good sign in his recovery. Chicago takes on the Panthers on the road in the regular-season opener on Sunday, Sept. 13.