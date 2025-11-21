Johnson (thumb) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Steelers.

The third-year pro from Texas didn't practice all week and is now in line to miss his fourth game of the season Sunday. Johnson has played a depth role in Chicago's backfield this season, rushing twice for 17 yards across seven appearances. While he's sidelined in Week 12, D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai are expected to handle the Bears' rushing duties.