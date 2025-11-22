Johnson (thumb) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Johnson popped up on Wednesday's injury report with a thumb injury. He ended up missing all three practices during the week before being ruled out from playing Sunday against Pittsburgh. With Johnson's placement on IR, he'll now miss at least four games, making his earliest return date Dec. 20 versus Green Bay. The Bears signed Brittain Brown to their active roster from the practice squad Saturday to fill the No. 3 RB role in Johnson's stead.