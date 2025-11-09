The Bears elevated Carlson from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

It's the third and final time that Carlson can be elevated from the practice squad by the Bears this season, and he would have to be signed to active roster in order to continue to play for Chicago in 2025. He would serve as the Bears' TE3 behind Cole Kmet and Colston Loveland if Durham Smythe (calf) is unable to play against the Giants on Sunday.