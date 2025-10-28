Carlson reverted to the Bears' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Carlson was elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Ravens, failing to record any stats while playing four snaps on offense and seven snaps with the special-teams unit. The tight end finished third in offensive snaps behind Colston Loveland (51) and Durham Smythe (20) at his position, and if Cole Kmet (back) remains out in Week 9, Carlson could be elevated again prior to the team's matchup with the Bengals.