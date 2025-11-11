Carlson reverted to the Bears' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Carlson was elevated to the Bears' active roster Saturday, but he was a healthy scratch for Sunday's game against the Giants after Durham Smythe was cleared to play through a calf injury. It was Carlson's third elevation of the season, which means he would have to be signed to Chicago's active roster in order to continue to play in the Windy City.