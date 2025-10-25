Carlson was elevated to the Bears' active roster Saturday, Chris Emma of 670TheScore.com reports.

The 28-year-old's elevation provides Chicago with depth at tight end, as Cole Kmet (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Ravens. Carlson played in the Bears' Week 4 win over the Raiders, failing to record an offensive stat across 15 total snaps (10 on offense, five on special teams). He's likely to have a depth role in Chicago's tight-end corps, playing behind Colston Loveland and Durham Smythe.