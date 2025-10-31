Flacco (right shoulder) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears after being deemed a non-participant in Friday's practice.

Per Ben Baby of ESPN, Flacco, who is dealing with a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder, said Friday that he felt "pretty good" after throwing ahead of Sunday's contest. When discussing the possibility of Flacco starting versus Chicago, coach Zac Taylor noted, "I thought he did a nice job out there. I saw what we would hope to see for a guy to be able to play on Sunday. Now we'll just work through the next few days to see where it ends up." In the event that Flacco isn't ready to get the nod for Cincinnati's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, Jake Browning would be in line to step in for him.