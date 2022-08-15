Wilson (shoulder) did some 11-on-11 work Sunday and will continue to be eased back to full strength, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Wilson's 11-on-11 work was his first team action of training camp, which is definitely a positive sign, but the linebacker still isn't full go yet. The 2020 third-round pick played through the issue during the Bengals' run to the Super Bowl but underwent offseason surgery in February. Wilson still expects to be fully cleared in time for the Bengals' final preseason game.