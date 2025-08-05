Gesicki (undisclosed) won't play in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor is playing his starters Thursday, but he mentioned Gesicki as an exception due to injury. James Rapien of SI.com reported Saturday that Gesicki appeared to injure his hamstring or upper leg on a long reception during an intrasquad scrimmage. The tight end came out of the scrimmage after the big play and seems to have been absent from team drills ever since, potentially giving recent signee Noah Fant a chance to get up to speed more quickly with the first-team offense. Taylor said Tuesday that Gesicki would be listed as questionable if Thursday's exhibition were a regular-season game.