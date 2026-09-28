Gesicki caught all three of his targets for 37 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 30-27 loss to Pittsburgh.

Gesicki took a step back in the right direction after he was blanked in the team's Week 2 victory over Houston. The tight end was able to finished tied with wide receiver Dohnte Meyers for third on the team in catches, and he left his mark on the game in the fourth quarter, connecting with quarterback Joe Burrow for a 25-yard touchdown. Gesicki has now caught eight of 10 targets for 112 yards and two touchdowns over three regular-season contests so far in 2026.