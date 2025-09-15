Tinsley caught his one target in Sunday's win over the Jaguars, a tumbling one-handed touchdown catch where he was able to drag his right shin down in order to stay in bounds.

Tinsley earned his roster spot in training camp and the preseason with similar efforts, and justified the team's decision to carry him on the active roster with this catch. He's still just fourth on the depth chart and thus not bankable for fantasy, but it was a huge result for the Bengals.