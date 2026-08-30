Tinsley was waived by the Bengals on Sunday, Charlie Clifford of NBC 5 Cincinnati reports.

The wide receiver caught eight passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns for the Bengals in 2025, also played on 123 special-teams snaps and agreed to a one-year extension with the team in January, but he fell short of the 53-man roster for 2026 after a competition with rookie fourth-round pick Colbie Young and former Canadian Football League player Dohnte Meyers. Tinsley has NFL experience and could find a home on the practice squad of either Cincinnati or another team.