Tinsley signed with Houston's practice squad Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The fourth-year wideout played in all 17 games for the Bengals in 2025, stringing together an 8-116-2 line on 24 targets while handling a depth role in the receiving corps. Tinsley was unable to win a spot on the Bengals' roster coming out of training camp, but he could have a clearer path to seeing playing time in Houston at some point in 2026 with Jayden Higgins (knee) out for the season and Tank Dell (knee) set to miss at least the team's first four games.