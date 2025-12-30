Bengals' Mitchell Tinsley: Blanked again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tinsley was not targeted in Sunday's blowout win over the Cardinals. He played 22 offensive snaps.
Tinsley has dropped back down in the pecking order now that Tee Higgins and Mike Gesicki are both healthy and commanding more targets.
