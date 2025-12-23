Tinsley failed to reel in his lone target in Sunday's 45-21 win over the Dolphins.

Tinsley played 22 of the Bengals' 61 offensive snaps Sunday, behind Ja'Marr Chase (53), Tee Higgins (38) and Andrei Iosivas (31). With Higgins returning from a concussion that sidelined him in Week 15, the 26-year-old Tinsley was a complete non-factor in the contest, taking a backseat in Cincinnati's passing attack against a vulnerable Dolphins defense. The Penn State product should not be trusted for fantasy purposes heading into a Week 17 matchup against the Cardinals.