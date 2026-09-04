Perine is listed as the No. 2 RB behind Chase Brown on the Bengals' unofficial depth chart.

In Cincinnati's preseason opener versus the Lions on Aug. 13, Perine was involved on the two drives in which Joe Burrow was leading the offense, and the running back had a seven-yard carry and gathered in both targets for 12 yards. While spelling Brown out of the backfield in 2025, Perine recorded 469 yards from scrimmage and three rushing TDs on 101 touches in 15 regular-season games. A similar workload can be expected from Perine in the coming campaign.