Perine rushed five times for 20 yards and caught all three targets for 30 yards in a 33-27 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Perine was the only Bengals running back besides starter Chase Brown (16-56-1 rushing line) to record a carry, and he also finished with Cincinnati's third-highest receiving yardage total. Perine fell off quite a bit as a pass catcher last year, finishing with just 17 catches for 87 yards over 15 games, so his usage in that capacity Sunday was promising in terms of his potential fantasy value. The Bengals next head for a trip to Houston, and though the Texans were one of the league's best defenses last year, they gave up 409 total yards to Buffalo on Sunday.