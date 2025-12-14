Perine (ankle) returned for the Bengals' final offensive series in their loss to the Ravens. He finished the game with 14 carries for 42 yards along with one catch for one yard on his only target.

Frequently players with ankle injuries experience a decent amount of swelling subsequent to suffering the injury, so we'll track Perine's status heading into practice next week. He and Chase Brown split the carries almost evenly, though Brown was far more involved in the passing game.