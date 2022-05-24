Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Higgins (shoulder) is expected to be able to participate in training camp, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Higgins remains sidelined during Cincinnati's OTAs this week, but it appears the wideout will be ready to go for training camp in July, which suggests he shouldn't have any limitations to start the 2022 season. The 2020 second-round pick underwent labrum surgery in March and has been sidelined since, but he appears to be making good progress and is already ramping up his rehab process.