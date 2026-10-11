Higgins brought in two of four targets for 22 yards in the Bengals' 31-24 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

Higgins was able to work through groin and neck injuries to suit up Sunday, but the veteran field-stretching receiver wasn't called on to do much on an afternoon when Joe Burrow threw for a season-low 192 yards. Nevertheless, Higgins seemingly made it through the game unscathed -- albeit with season-low totals across the board -- and he'll now have a Week 6 bye to further recover before a Week 7 road matchup against the Ravens on Sunday, Oct. 25.